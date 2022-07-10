Advertisement

Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

The firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with a burning building on County Road 185 when the tanker he was driving rolled over.(Photo provided by Anderson Vol. Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a fire.

The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with a burning building on County Road 185 when the tanker he was driving rolled over.

The firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The empty building that caught fire Saturday was engulfed in flames.

There’s no word yet on what started it.

The following is the full statement released on the fire department’s Facebook page:

“A very tragic day for AVFD! We were on a scene of a structure fire when one of our responding tankers rolled over en route to assist. Unfortunately, our firefighter had injuries but will make a full recovery. We would like to thank DPS officers, Grimes County SO, Iola VFD, CHI St Joseph EMS, and all of our community that was there to lend a hand when needed. We may be one truck down but we still will continue to provide great fire service. Thanks again and keep all first responders in your prayers.”

