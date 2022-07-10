Advertisement

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station hosts Annual Scholarship Gala

Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station's 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.
Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station's 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.(Caleb Britt KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station hosted its 24th Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday night at the Brazos Center.

The Scholarship Gala included 50 scholarships for high school seniors going to college, which was equal to over $140,000 dollars. The gala included live music, a silent and live auction and dancing for all guests to enjoy.

One of the scholarships given Saturday night was in honor of Annabell Rodriguez, one of the students killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May. This only came into effect because of Marci Ramirez, a longtime member of the Hispanic Forum. Ramirez grew up in Uvalde and wanted to help her hometown by creating a special scholarship, and generated $6,000 dollars in less than three weeks.

Jaime Cavazos, Public Information Officer at the Hispanic Forum, said his organization is just a small part of the big journey the students have ahead of them.

“The previous years we stayed close to one hundred thousand dollars, so really last year and this year its really just been amazing,” said Cavazos. “It makes a difference to these students. It just speaks as to what our event has become and also shows the way our community really supports us.”

KBTX’s own Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo emceed the Scholarship Gala.

For more information on the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station, click here.

