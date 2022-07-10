Organization working to increase minority entrepreneurship in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Minority entrepreneurs and non-profit founders received the tools to enhance their businesses at The Reach Project’s Minority Business Bootcamp Saturday. The event was held at Texas A&M University’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship and featured sessions led by ONE i/e.

The bootcamp had 53 participants from several industries including beauty, home goods and food services.

Etta Whitley of Finetta Barber & Beauty Academy and Finetta Tea has been an entrepreneur for over 20 years and said she attended to sharpen her strategy skills.

“Strategizing is everything in business, making sure that you know who your customer base is, what you can offer them and what they can offer you,” Whitley said.

This was the second-weekend session of the bootcamp Whitley attended and said it was packed with the information needed to expand her businesses.

“I want to be able to employ people who are usually unemployable to other people,” Whitley said. “I want to be able to increase the team that I already have.”

For Amber Robertson, she learned how to change the focus of her non-profit Brazos Valley Blessings. Some of the key things she took away was having a better understanding of how to invest in the non-profit and approach donors.

“We are a non-profit but what we are learning is that we can still gain a profit from this organization and continue to build our community,” Robertson said.

Vanessa Richard is an aspiring entrepreneur and said she walked away with more confidence in her future business.

“By this time in two years, I hope I’m up and running, definitely, and I’m excited about it,” Richard said.

Along with the lessons learned, the entrepreneurs said they gained strength from each other as many have faced similar challenges throughout their business journeys.

“It’s inspiring to see people step out on faith and say ‘I might be small but I’m mighty.’”

The Reach Project’s executive director Max Gerall believes giving minority entrepreneurs the resources and strategies they need to succeed is necessary. He said the bootcamps have seen a lot of success, which is why there’s already a waiting list for the next one.

“We’ve actually launched 25 Black-owned LLCs, three Black-ran 501(c)(3)s and five 501(c)(4)s so just purely getting that into the community is huge,” Gerall said.

