Pregnant Texas woman driving in HOV lane gets ticket, argues baby is passenger

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PLANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Plano pregnant woman stopped by a Plano Police Department officer is arguing the stance that her baby girl is a valid high-occupancy lane passenger using Texas’ abortion ban and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Brandy Bottone was driving on June 29 to pick up her son when she decided to take the HOV lane on U.S. Highway 75 South when she was stopped by a police officer at the exit, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The officer asked if anyone else was in the vehicle in which Bottone said yes and pointed at her 34-week-pregnant belly.

According to KENS 5, HOV rules require there be at least one other passenger in the car.

Buttone stated to the officer that “everything going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, her baby is a living child.”

The officer told Buttone that there must be two people in the vehicle “outside the body” leading to a a $275 citation.

Buttone believes the state can not have it both ways as stated in the Dallas Morning News interview.

Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person while the state’s transportation code does not.

Buttone plans to argue her case in court July 20 for her ticket.

