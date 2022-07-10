Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire in Milam County

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County fire officials and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a wildfire fire in Milam County. The fire started near County Road 313 B.

Rockdale Police said this is a possible rekindling of another fire that happened yesterday. Right now Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is only 20% contained.

