Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire in Milam County
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County fire officials and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a wildfire fire in Milam County. The fire started near County Road 313 B.
Rockdale Police said this is a possible rekindling of another fire that happened yesterday. Right now Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is only 20% contained.
