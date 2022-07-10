Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County fire officials and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a wildfire fire in Milam County. The fire started near County Road 313 B.

Rockdale Police said this is a possible rekindling of another fire that happened yesterday. Right now Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is only 20% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #RightOfWayFire in Milam County. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 20% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/LI8AO4hfr6 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 10, 2022

