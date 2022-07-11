Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor worked at the College Station church from 2016-2020.
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Energy demand nearing capacity, excessive heat warnings in place this weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road
One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

Latest News

ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment
Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment
As heat wave continues doctors warn against dangers of heat illness
As heat wave continues doctors warn against dangers of heat illness
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)