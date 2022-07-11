Be Remarkable: Tracy Kellar and her group are saving animals in Burleson County

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A group of animal lovers in Burleson County has been working together for months to help stray and abandoned animals find new homes.

They’re part of an organization called H.A.R.T. - or Haven Animal Rescue of Texas.

The animal rescue and shelter operates in Burleson County and helps animals that are located outside the city limits of Caldwell.

“It is no secret that Burleson County has a horrible animal control problem. There is no animal control here, and no animal shelter. Dumped and stray animals are a very huge problem in Burleson County. It is very sad,” said Julie Kauvar. “I would love to take this opportunity to nominate a lady that is trying to make a difference, one animal at a time! Her name is Tracy Kellar and she has started Haven Animal Rescue of Texas.”

Kellar is a former vet tech who also saw a need in the community and started taking in animals on her own property. She expanded her efforts by starting the non-profit organization last year that now has volunteers, board members, foster homes, and plenty of pets up for adoption.

Kellar says the toughest part of the job is knowing they can’t help all the animals.

“That’s the heartbreaking part. You can’t save them all. As bad as I want to and as bad as we all want to, every human being has a limit,” said Kellar.

A significant part of the operation is paid for out of Kellar’s own pocket, which includes vet care, spaying or neutering, cleaning food, and then getting the animals into their new home.

Her board members say Kellar is a selfless person who takes the job seriously.

“Tracy will give the shirt off her back and her last dollar. She will give you blood, sweat, and tears, and literally, we’ve gone through it all and she deserves every bit of this recognition,” said Natasha Dupuis.

When asked what she needs most, Kellar says they need financial donations and volunbteers. She also says a bigger building would also help since the operation is currently run on her own property out of an old mobile home.

“I mean, a nice facility somewhere would be the dream, but until then we’ll just keep them safe and get them into homes as quick as we can,” said Kellar.

“She has done this all from her own pocket, has used savings, and her husband is a full-time truck driver who 100% supports her dream. Tracy, along with volunteers, go all over this county 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, taking in dogs and cats on a daily basis. They get bathed, vet care, vaccinated, flea meds, love, and affection that these animals have never known. She has also facilitated transporting numerous rescue animals all over the country to shelters that have space and can get these Burleson County animals into homes,” said Kauvar.

To learn more about Haven Animal Rescue of Texas go here.

