Bryan High football enters a new era under Tullos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last year the Vikings finished their season 4-7 overall and had their year ended by Cedar Hill in the bi-district round of playoffs. This year Head Coach Ricky Tullos has high expectations for this team, including a deep playoff run.

Tullos was hired by Bryan ISD back in January. Tullos brings 12 years of head coaching experience to the Vikings. In 2015 he won a state championship with the George Ranch Longhorns. Tullos began his head coaching career at Cleveland in 2007.

While Tullos has goals he wants his kids to meet on the field, it’s the off of the field goals that matter the most.

“When our kids show up in our program they are going to be loved and a part of discipline. That’s a big deal to me is love and discipline our kids,” said Tullos. “We want them to be better people 10 years from now and we are going to show them the avenue to get there and how to represent and do things the right way.”

Tullos said the strength of this team will stem from the senior heavy offensive line but he added the returning skill players will also be key this upcoming Fall.

“Goals are pretty consistent. One: we want to first and foremost get into the playoffs. I think every team will always have that as a goal,” said Tullos. “Two: to win a district championship. Three: to play during Thanksgiving and four, win a state championship. Those are kind of our goals that we carry through our program and this team this season will be no different.”

Bryan will kick off their 2022 season at home on August 26th against Waller.

