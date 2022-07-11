College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to Visit College Station, Gringo’s Tex Mex will officially open to the public on July 19.

This will be the chain’s fifteenth location; “however, internal store number 12 was saved in honor of the Aggie’s Home of the 12th Man,” according to Gringo’s Tex Mex.

The restaurant is 8,900 square feet and can seat 289 guests at full capacity. According to Gringo’s Tex Mex, it features a vaulted ceiling in the entryway, custom murals, a wraparound bar, hand-crafted Mexico-inspired paintings, and more.

Guests can expect to enjoy Gringo’s famous Green Sauce along with other favorites. Click here to view the dine-in meu.

Doors will officially open for the grand opening at 4 p.m.

Gringos Tex Mex is located at 4300 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

One of the best parts about College Station is its food and Gringo's Tex Mex is going to take it to next level!



We'll see you there, July 19th!🌮🌯🫔😍😍😍 https://t.co/jjvLnZdm3o — Visit College Station (@VisitCSTX) July 10, 2022

