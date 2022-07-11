Advertisement

College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
Gringo’s Tex-Mex(Gringo’s Tex-Mex)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to Visit College Station, Gringo’s Tex Mex will officially open to the public on July 19.

This will be the chain’s fifteenth location; “however, internal store number 12 was saved in honor of the Aggie’s Home of the 12th Man,” according to Gringo’s Tex Mex.

The restaurant is 8,900 square feet and can seat 289 guests at full capacity. According to Gringo’s Tex Mex, it features a vaulted ceiling in the entryway, custom murals, a wraparound bar, hand-crafted Mexico-inspired paintings, and more.

Guests can expect to enjoy Gringo’s famous Green Sauce along with other favorites. Click here to view the dine-in meu.

Doors will officially open for the grand opening at 4 p.m.

Gringos Tex Mex is located at 4300 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
The pastor worked at the College Station church from 2016-2020.
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire
The “Right of Way” fire in Milam County south of Rockdale has been 90 percent contained and is...
Fire officials: Wildfire in Milam County is 90% contained

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather Update 7/11
Monday Morning Weather Update 7/11
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Applause - July 11, 2022
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring) - clipped version
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand