Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
The pastor worked at the College Station church from 2016-2020.
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Bryan-College Station and Huntsville were the hottest cities in Texas July 10th
Sunday was a historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship