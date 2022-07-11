Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Hearne has planned a power outage that will leave residents in the dark early Monday morning.

The city-wide power outage in Hearne is put into place so crews are able to perform maintenance at the city’s electrical substation.

Hearne officials said residents should expect the outage to last three hours on July 11, from 12 a.m. until 3 a.m.

