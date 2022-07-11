Advertisement

Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.(KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Hearne has planned a power outage that will leave residents in the dark early Monday morning.

The city-wide power outage in Hearne is put into place so crews are able to perform maintenance at the city’s electrical substation.

Hearne officials said residents should expect the outage to last three hours on July 11, from 12 a.m. until 3 a.m.

For more information from the City of Hearne, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor worked at the College Station church from 2016-2020.
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Energy demand nearing capacity, excessive heat warnings in place this weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road
One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

Latest News

Bryan-College Station and Huntsville were the hottest cities in Texas July 10th
Sunday was a historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment
Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment
As heat wave continues doctors warn against dangers of heat illness
As heat wave continues doctors warn against dangers of heat illness