Advertisement

As heat wave continues doctors warn against dangers of heat illness

An Atrium Health doctor discussed staying safe during this heat wave.
An Atrium Health doctor discussed staying safe during this heat wave.(Source: MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Near record-breaking temperatures are forecasted to continue this week and medical professionals are warning against the dangers of heat illnesses amid this heat wave.

According to the CDC, heat causes about 400 people to die each year in the US. Among those most at risk from heat-related illness are the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, homebound people, and children under 5.

Doctors say the human body is normally able to regulate its temperature through sweating until it is exposed to more heat than it can handle.

Experts say excessive heat can cause sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can escalate rapidly, leading to delirium, organ damage, and even death.

Medical professionals say despite the oppressive temperatures heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable.

Dr. Jason McKnight, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician with the Texas A&M Health Hub. He says the best thing is to stay out of the heat if possible.

”If you’re going to be out there a lot you need to make sure you’re staying hydrated. If you start getting too hot you need to go inside,” said McKnight. " We also need to keep an eye on those that are a little more vulnerable to the extreme temperatures such as kids, people with chronic medical conditions, and the elderly.”

The CDC recommends doing the following to stay cool and prevent heat-related illnesses:

1. Limit outdoor activity, especially in the middle of the day.

2. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

3. Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

4. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

5. Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you.

6. Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

7. Avoid hot and heavy meals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor worked at the College Station church from 2016-2020.
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Energy demand nearing capacity, excessive heat warnings in place this weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road
One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

Latest News

Bill Lartigue and family.
Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment
Sunday Night Weather Update 7/10
Sunday Night Weather Update 7/10
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire
Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22,
Houston-area man wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz, other Republican leaders