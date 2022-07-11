Mayor Mooney provides updates on City of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From upcoming budget workshops to hearing drone proposals from Amazon, July is looking to be a busy month for the City of College Station.

On July 14th, the College Station City Council will hear a proposal from Amazon about Amazon Prime Air delivery, which is Amazon’s drone delivery service.

In June, Amazon presented a proposal to College Station’s planning and zoning commission, who approved a change to the R&D Research and Development property located at 400 Technology Pkwy.

The approved Planned Development District covers 6.74 acres, which would make Amazon Prime Air deliveries available to customers within a four-mile radius of that district.

However, some residents within that four-mile radius do not approve of the proposal.

“It’s something new that’s coming to town and we’re catching a little flack for that,” said College Station Mayor, Karl Mooney. “It’s a crossroads and it’s a challenge for us. We are fortunate that we are getting looked at thanks to Texas A&M being here with all the technology and everything else, but this is something that we are going to have to consider as we sit down and deliberate it on Thursday night.”

July 18-20, the city will conduct a series of budget workshops for the council to discuss the budget. Mooney says the city council is going to try and keep taxes down.

“That’s going to be a challenge [with] inflation,” said Mooney. “There is some uncertainty of course about how much things are going to cost. Fuel for the city costs a lot more than it did just like everybody else.”

According to the City of College Station, public hearings will be held on the budget on July 28 and the tax rate on Aug. 11.

Adoption is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11, with the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

