National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on the northern Gulf this week

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the northern Gulf for a low chance of tropical development over the next five days.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the northern Gulf of Mexico this week as an area of low pressure develops along a weakening frontal boundary.

As of the 7am update from the NHC, forecasters still only give the system a low, 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Forecasters note that gradual development of the disturbance is possible this week if it remains over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development or not, the system could send heavy rain-making moisture to portions of the Gulf coastline, especially from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

What does this mean for the Brazos Valley? Latest indications show that the upper level high pressure system responsible for our excessive heat could steer this system east, meaning the bulk of the rain activity would fall outside of our area. Still, we’ll keep isolated chances for rain in the forecast over the next few days as we monitor the evolution of this disturbance and see where the data takes us.

