Sunday was a historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 111°. Sunday’s high temperature at Easterwood Airport clocked a rare and historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley. Heat that shuttered and broke records on both sides of the clock. Heat that has never been seen before in this corner of the globe at this time of the year. Heat that has hardly ever been experienced in our sixteen county area. The cherry on top of the melted sundae? At 111°, Bryan-College Station and Huntsville tied as the hottest location in all of Texas Sunday afternoon.

Bryan-College Station broke and set new records for heat on both sides of the clock Sunday, July 10th (KBTX)

RECORDS AND FACTS

Sunday morning’s temperature of 81° became the warmest low temperature (aka record high minimum) for July 10th. It breaks the previous 13-year-old record by 1° (80° - 2009)

Sunday afternoon’s temperature of 111° is the hottest high temperature of record for July 10th. It shattered the 105-year-old record by 2° (109° - 1917)

Sunday afternoon’s 111° observation is the hottest temperature of record in the month of July . It breaks the old record by 1° from both July 11, 1917 and July 24, 1903.

Sunday afternoon’s 111° observation is the second hottest temperature ever in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record keeping. It ties with September 5, 2000 for the spot.

Sunday was the hottest day Bryan-College Station experienced in 7,979 days. The last temperature of 111° was September 5, 2000

The heat index was recorded at 119° when the temperature spiked to 111° at 2:50 p.m., 4:53 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

111° was the recorded temperature at 2:50 p.m.,

The hottest temperature ever experienced in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record keeping: 112° - September 4, 2000

A quick glance at official reporting stations & NWS recognized personal weather stations across Texas:



Bryan-College Station (#bcstx) & Huntsville: a very sad congratulations to the two HOTTEST spots in all of the Lone Star State Sunday #txwx pic.twitter.com/oXOLrLhm3H — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 10, 2022

Other records of note:

Bryan-College Station has only recorded a temperature of 110° or higher five times (July 11, 1917, July 24, 1903, August 17, 1903, September 4, 2000 and September 5, 2000

The warmest overnight low of record in Bryan-College Station’s history: 87° - June 23 & 24, 1906

The hottest July of record for Bryan-College Station: 2009 which ended with an average of 89.1°

In the first 10 days of July 2009, the average temperature was 90.1°. The first 10 days of July 2022 check in with an average of 90.7°

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.