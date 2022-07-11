Advertisement

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 21 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Carlos Garcia of St. Joseph Hospital’s EMS. 

For more than ten years, Carlos has been with the St Joseph’s EMS crew in Grimes County, where he always puts the community first. From working with COVID cases all throughout the pandemic, to his continued dedication in serving all of his patients.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

