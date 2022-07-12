A/C parts shortage worsening as summer heats up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Over the past weekend, Bryan-College Station felt some of the hottest, record-breaking temperatures. Which makes it one of the absolute worst times to have air conditioning issues in your home.

When people crank up the cool air in their homes in the summer, the A/C repair technician is the first person to call. Although, R.M Mullinx is feeling the wrath of the A/C parts shortage caused by supply chain issues. The company is set to be open 24 hours a day in order to help their customers in this extreme heat.

Bryan-College Station native, Gilbert Sifuentez, said he is very familiar with the Texas heat and the need for a cool home.

“Any little glitch in it being cool in the house makes you wanna lose your mind because you know you can’t do without it,” said Sifuentez.

Sifuentez said he’s had several encounters with his A/C being broken, but when it happened this summer it felt worse than usual with the unit’s part shortage.

“I’ve got grandkids,” Sifuentez said. “You know they’re not going to sit still for five seconds. They have to have A/C. We need A/C with health conditions in the family as well.”

Sonya Tijerina, Sales Manager at R.M Mullinx, said technicians are now making their own A/C parts if it’s taking too long. The technicians are also breaking down old units in order to gain specific parts.

“Sometimes we can get coils and they’re readily available, and then the next week we can’t get any coils. It’s just a game sometimes and we really feel for our customers,” said Tijerina.

Although R.M Mullinx is going door to door each day and helping customers, even if that means a temporary fix while they are waiting on that specific part to their unit.

“We are doing everything we can,” said Tijerina. “This is just a really difficult time in our world but we are always going to push through. Everyone deserves cool air on these boiling summer days.”

