Advertisement

Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, had a soft RBI single in the fifth inning. Lee also lined a two-run double in the seventh, then singled leading off the ninth. Odorizzi had a season-high seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings for his first win after missing 42 games with a lower left leg injury.

Most Read

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

Latest News

Air Force One lands in Boise
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Election 2020, Texas-Special Election, 14th Senate, ADVISORY
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
TX Lottery