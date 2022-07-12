Advertisement

Back at home, the Bombers fall to the Cane Cutters 9-5

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Bombers were back on Edible Field to face the Cane Cutters for the third time in four days.

The Bombers got out to an early 1-0 after the first and then again in the 5th led 5-3. Th Cane Cutters came back, scoring 5 runs in the 6th and 7th inning to take the win.

The Bombers fell 9-5 but will be back tomorrow for revenge.

