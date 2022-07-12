Bryan ISD hosts Job Fair for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As school quickly approaches, Bryan ISD held a Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon in order to fill more positions at the district.

From 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., the cafeteria at Bryan High School was packed with applicants hoping to join the district family. Bryan ISD said they were looking for bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodians, school nutrition personnel, substitute teachers and instructional assistants.

Jeanette Garza has lived all of her life in the Brazos Valley. She said she has had many jobs, but now she wanted to follow her passion for helping others.

“I came because I’ve always wanted to help people,” Garza said. “So I know that’s something I can do with kids. I have my own children and grandchildren so I have experience with kids. So being able to help them just means a lot to me.”

Bryan ISD staff said this was most likely the last Job Fair they will be hosting until school starts on Aug. 16.

