Advertisement

Bryan ISD hosts Job Fair for upcoming school year

Bryan ISD hosted a Job Fair on July 12.
Bryan ISD hosted a Job Fair on July 12.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As school quickly approaches, Bryan ISD held a Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon in order to fill more positions at the district.

From 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., the cafeteria at Bryan High School was packed with applicants hoping to join the district family. Bryan ISD said they were looking for bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodians, school nutrition personnel, substitute teachers and instructional assistants.

Jeanette Garza has lived all of her life in the Brazos Valley. She said she has had many jobs, but now she wanted to follow her passion for helping others.

“I came because I’ve always wanted to help people,” Garza said. “So I know that’s something I can do with kids. I have my own children and grandchildren so I have experience with kids. So being able to help them just means a lot to me.”

Bryan ISD staff said this was most likely the last Job Fair they will be hosting until school starts on Aug. 16.

For more information on Bryan ISD, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

Latest News

sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
R.M Mullinx is struggling with A/C parts shortage.
A/C parts shortage worsening as summer heats up
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)