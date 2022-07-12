Children’s Museum partners with NASA for Stella Star Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of the first released images from the Webb Telescope, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is holding an out-of-this-world event.

Hannah McCurrin with the museum joined First News at Four to share more about the special night.

The Stella Star Party will display the new images and will feature an expert panel held by NASA, as well as some graduate students from Texas A&M astronomy. There will be games and crafts for kids.

McCurrin says the museum aims to spark interest in STEM programs with the event.

“Children, especially young girls, do start to develop, unfortunately, limiting beliefs about going into that STEM education field, especially at really young ages, and so we want to make sure that we’re encouraging children to have those opportunities for growth and exploration in those STEM fields, knowing this is something that you can do,” says McCurrin.

Anyone is welcomed to attend this free event on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stella Hotel.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.