College Station City Council takes first look at proposed $410 million budget

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council got its first look at the proposed $410 million Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget, which includes a recommendation for a $.01 property tax rate reduction per $100 of value, no increase for water and wastewater services and 10% increases for residents’ electric rates and garbage collection rates.

PROPOSED NET BUDGET SUMMARY FUND TYPE AMOUNT GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS $132,575,522 ENTERPRISE FUNDS $167,034,651 SPECIAL REVENUE FUNDS $22,895,168 SUBTOTAL OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE (O&M) $322,505,341 CASH FOR CAPITAL PROJECTS $15,7000,000 CAPITAL PROJECTS $71,886,042 SUBTOTAL CAPITAL PROJECTS $87,586,042 TOTAL NET BUDGET $410,091,383

City leaders say the recommended budget focuses on minimizing the impact of inflation and supply chain issues, and addresses hiring and staff retention while putting an emphasis on public safety, infrastructure, and the quality of life that residents are accustomed to.

Officials say because of continuing and projected high inflation rates, certain revenues must increase to cover the cost and replace reserve income that took a hit from February 2021′s winter storm Uri which depleted the budget by $48.34 million, or $1,120 for each resident’s electric meter.

The last time College Station increased electric utility rates was in 2011. Since then, things have changed. Natural gas prices have almost tripled for the city, increasing from $2.91 per million BTUs to $8.14. As a result, the average residential utility bill could see an estimated total monthly increase of $13.81, if approved by the city council.

The 10% proposed rate increase would also impact solid waste collections, roadway maintenance, drainage, and license and permit fees based on the Consumer Price Index to keep pace with inflation.

IMPACT OF RATE INCREASES ON MONTHLY BILLS RESIDENTIAL CURRENT RESIDENTIAL WITH RATE INCREASE DIFFERENCE MULTI-FAMILY CURRENT MULTI-FAMILY WITH RATE INCREASE DIFFERENCE ELECTRIC (USAGE+SERVICE CHARGE) $93.10 $101.71 $8.61 $93.10 $101.71 $8.61 ELECTRIC (PDA) $11.17 $13.25 $2.07 $11.17 $13.25 $2.07 WATER $26.15 $26.15 NO CHANGE NO CHANGE NO CHANGE NO CHANGE DRAINAGE $6.10 $6.71 $0.61 $2.80 $3.08 $0.28 SANITATION $16.80 $18.48 $1.68 $7.80 $8.58 $0.78 ROADWAY $8.30 $9.13 $0.83 $6.50 $7.15 $0.65 SEWER $25.55 $25.55 NO CHANGE $27.09 $27.09 NO CHANGE AVERAGE BILL $187.18 $200.98 $13.81 $148.47 $160.86 $12.40

Other key budget proposals include the hiring of two more police officers who will focus on the Northgate District, an additional ambulance with additional staffing in the fire department, a code enforcement officer for the Northgate district, and additional staffing and vehicle for the sanitation department.

College Station Overall Proposed Budget (KBTX)

College Station’s proposed budget will also address compensation and benefits as it relates to hiring and retaining staff. City leaders say to address the challenge of hiring and retaining staff, they propose a salary market adjustment of 5% as well as a one-time merit pool based on performance for non-step employees. They also propose a 4.5% pay scale adjustment for all step employees including uniformed police and firefighters.

Tuesday’s meeting is just the first of many steps before the budget is approved and adopted. The city council will discuss the budget in detail during three consecutive days of budget workshops beginning Monday, July 18, and concluding Wednesday, July 20. A public hearing on the proposed budget will take place on July 28 and a public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be on Aug. 11.

The College Station City Council is scheduled to adopt the proposed budget and its adjustments along with the tax rate tentatively on Aug. 11.

