Excitement surrounds the Consol football team for the upcoming season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a three-round playoff run last year, the Tigers are looking to go even further this year. While this team will look similar, they will be in a while new division.

Last season, the Tigers fell short in the regional semi-finals to Crosby, 53-50. This season, the team will be returning seven starters on each side of the ball, including sophomore quarterback Will Hargett.

“I think Will did a great job because you know he came in he wasn’t expected to be out there as a freshman. Then he took us three rounds deep in the playoffs and did an outstanding job. He’s worked hard, put some size on him and he understand our system and is doing a great job,” Said Fedora. “Of course as a coach and as a player you want to get all the way to that State Championship. We came up short going three rounds deep but it’s a new year and a new battle.”

This season Consol will be moving from Class 5A Dll to Dl, the same district as the cross town rivals, the Cougars.

”Football is football, it doesn’t matter what division you are in. I think we are moving into a tough district but like we have told our guys all along, it’s one game at a time and we got a tough pre-district season so kids are excited about it,” exclaimed Fedora.

Head Coach Lee Fedora accepts the new challenge and is excited what the match up will bring to the community.

“I think it will be great. Of course it’s late in the season so you know we both could be sitting there playing for the district championship,” said Fedora. “It will always be a tough battle in that game because we will have a great crowd there and we are excited about that also.”

The Tigers will kickoff their season at home against Huntsville on August 26th.

