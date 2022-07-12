Advertisement

Fisher Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher was named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., Tuesday afternoon. 

Fisher is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Texas A&M program, boasting a 34-14 record in Aggieland. He has guided A&M to a number of historical victories, including the Aggies’ first appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl in 2020, the highest scoring game in FBS history and a pair of top-five wins at Kyle Field. His 117-37 career head coaching record is good for a .760 winning percentage, which ranks fourth among active FBS coaches.  

Off the field, the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native created Kidz1stFund that has worked to raise awareness and funds toward research into Fanconi Anemia, and has also encouraged people to join the National Bone Marrow Registry. The National Bone Marrow Registry matches donors to patients that are impacted by any of over 72 diseases. 

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team which enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. The complete preseason watch list can be found here.

