Former CIA spy retires from teaching at Bush School

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After over 30 years in the CIA, Jim Olsen decided to take on a new mission here in Aggieland.

The former naval officer received a call in 1997 with a message from 41st president. George H.W. Bush has chosen Bush had chosen Texas A&M for his presidential library and museum and a school of government and public service bearing his name. He wanted Olson to come teach intelligence studies to Aggie grad students.

Olsen, along with fellow Professor Chuck Hermann eventually created a selective program that attracts students from around the country who are interested in intelligence careers.

After teaching the next generation for 25 years, Olsen has retired from teaching

Aside from spending more time with his family, which now includes 11 grandchildren, Olson said he’s not sure what’s next, but hopes to stay involved with the Bush School in some capacity.

