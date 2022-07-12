Advertisement

Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash

A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash in Madison County.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a 2012 GMC Sierra was driving south on FM 2289.

The GMC ran a stop sign, colliding with a 2019 Toyota Avalon driving west on FM 978, according to DPS.

The driver of the GMC, Jennalyn Yeager, 18, of Madisonville, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan to be treated for injuries.

