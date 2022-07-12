Advertisement

Texas A&M professor speaks on ERCOT conservation plan

Andrew Dessler spoke to us on his thoughts of ERCOT's July 10 conservation statement.
Andrew Dessler spoke to us on his thoughts of ERCOT's July 10 conservation statement.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After ERCOT made a public statement on July 10 for Texans on conserving energy, a Texas A&M University professor believes there is only one way to solve the power grid issue.

Andrew Dessler, Atmospheric Sciences Professor at Texas A&M, said the ERCOT statement was intentionally misleading to Texans. Dessler said it is very normal to have a low amount of wind and there is only one way to solve the problem of Texas’ power grid: Solar energy.

“What we need to do to solve this problem is build more solar energy,” said Dessler. “Solar produces power when wind doesn’t and they tend to be anti-correlated. So if you want to have reliable power, you want to have wind and solar. If we had a lot more solar, we wouldn’t be having these discussions.”

He said building more solar energy into the Texas power grid would reduce the cost of energy overall. Plus, Dessler said there wouldn’t be pollution in the air from solar energy, like other forms create.

For more information on Andrew Dessler, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
City pools in College Station will re-open to the public on Monday, officials said.
Child who nearly drowned in city pool “improving, conscious, and alert”
Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan-College Station and Huntsville were the hottest cities in Texas July 10th
Sunday was a historic day of heat for the Brazos Valley
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor

Latest News

R.M Mullinx is struggling with A/C parts shortage.
A/C parts shortage worsening as summer heats up
The Wall of Heroes is dedicated to people who gave the ultimate gift of life, but lost theirs...
‘Wall of Heroes’ unveiled at St. Joseph to honor organ donors
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)