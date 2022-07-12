Advertisement

TREAT OF THE DAY: Panther’s Flag Football heading to Championship in Florida

By Jason Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan 5-6 Panthers are heading to the flag football spring national championship in Florida. The panthers are a club team comprised of 5th and 6th graders from Bryan and College Station. They won their local championship and will hit the road in two weeks to represent the Brazos Valley in Florida.

Congratulations, guys.

