‘Wall of Heroes’ unveiled at St. Joseph to honor organ donors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There were tears and smiles in the Critical Care Unit of St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan on Monday.

A mural honoring organ donors was unveiled, telling individual stories of the people who entered the hall. The Wall of Heroes is dedicated to people who gave the ultimate gift of life, but lost theirs for that to be possible.

Wendy Stratton is the ICU and IMCU Manager at St. Joseph. She says seeing that wall will help keep memories alive and share the importance of organ donation.

“It tugs at your heart to know that these heroes gave their lives it truly is a gift of life, for others to continue their lives and make memories with their families. It’s just a warm feeling a good feeling when you come in and see the wall,” Stratton said.

While the organ donators honored on the wall is a loved one lost, the Southwest Transplant Alliance wants people to also understand that it means eight lives saved on the other side.

“This is where hope starts, organ and tissue donation is a pathway for families when they have experienced traumatic loss to find hope and healing,” STA Chief Development and Communications Officer, Kirsten Gappelberg, said.

The wall is named after Christopher Jenkins. He died in 2021, leaving a lasting legacy that his family in attendance wanted to pass on.

“I didn’t even realize how many people it would just touch right out of the gates with the wall. So we’re really excited and we hope it just continues to grow awareness. And if you have a group like this, in a community like this, there’s no doubt that it’s going to spread, so we’re excited,” Christopher’s sister, Erin Fleener said.

The wall not only includes a plaque for Christopher but also a TV showing the faces and stories of many local donors.

“I think it’s so cool that we are not only honoring him for all that he’s done, but also the TV with all the other people. I love just watching and reading all their stories, I think it’s so cool to know how many people are going to be honored and remembered from this wall. I just think it’s really beautiful to see all these people and how their legacy still lives on even though they may not be with us anymore,” Christopher’s niece, Molly Fleener, said.

The Jenkins and Fleener family said they struggled when presented the idea of organ donation. They said this was due to a lack of understanding and in the end, it contributed to the healing process.

“Knowing that you might be losing someone you love, but that they’re going to help so many families is just amazing. And so if you’re knowledgeable in that and you are well understanding of the process, it can help run everything smoother in the facilities. And I think everyone could benefit from being an organ donor,” Molly said.

Southwest Transplant Alliance says it’s important to talk with loved ones about what their last wishes would be if tragedy strikes.

“Today, there are 10,000 Texans who are awaiting the life-saving gift of organ donation and there are more than 110,000 individuals across the United States. It is really important for people to know that they can register their decision to be an organ and tissue donor and even more importantly talk with their families about their decision to donate,” Gappelberg said.

