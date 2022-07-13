Advertisement

Bombers continue their four game series against Cane Cutters

Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers(Brazos Valley Bombers)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers were back in action at Edible Field hosting the Cane Cutters on Tuesday night. Acadiana struck first in the top of the first on a pair of RBI singles. The Bombers respond with a Jackson Cobb RBI triple in the home half of the inning.

The game would go scoreless for four innings. Then the Bombers would add scores in the 6th and 8th innings winning 3-2.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Head Coach Lee Fedora
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Walter Nolen
Texas A&M commit nominated as USA Today’s HSSA Defensive Player of the Year
Texas A&M commit Walter Nolen III has been named a nominee for the Defensive Football award...
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version