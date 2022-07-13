Bombers continue their four game series against Cane Cutters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers were back in action at Edible Field hosting the Cane Cutters on Tuesday night. Acadiana struck first in the top of the first on a pair of RBI singles. The Bombers respond with a Jackson Cobb RBI triple in the home half of the inning.

The game would go scoreless for four innings. Then the Bombers would add scores in the 6th and 8th innings winning 3-2.

