Early morning equipment fire temporarily closes Bryan restaurant

(WGCL)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An early morning fire at the IHOP in Bryan has temporarily closed the restaurant, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Officials say a small equipment fire caused some damage to the establishment around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Gerald Burnett, Bryan’s Assistant Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief says they will have to obtain permits to make some repairs.

Burnett expects the restaurant to be closed for at least a few days.

The IHOP is located at 758 North Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.

