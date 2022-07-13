Early morning equipment fire temporarily closes Bryan restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An early morning fire at the IHOP in Bryan has temporarily closed the restaurant, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Officials say a small equipment fire caused some damage to the establishment around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Gerald Burnett, Bryan’s Assistant Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief says they will have to obtain permits to make some repairs.

Burnett expects the restaurant to be closed for at least a few days.

The IHOP is located at 758 North Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.

