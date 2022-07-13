Advertisement

Monkeypox cases up to 35 in Texas

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health officials are keeping a close eye on Monkeypox cases as numbers continue to grow. Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District joined First News at Four to discuss what people should watch out for.

There are currently 35 cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Texas. All of these patients are men, mostly between the ages of 21 and 39.

The disease spreads through close contact, largely via direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person. Parrish says the illness could also be spread through long periods of time in an enclosed space with someone infected, such as a roommate or a coworker.

Some of the biggest symptoms are fever and fatigue, but the biggest giveaway is the rash.

“It looks like pebbles are growing on the body in different places like the back, face, hands, or neck, and this usually lasts for a few weeks,” explained Parrish.

If anyone suspects they have Monkeypox, they should visit their physician who can evaluate if it’s appropriate to test for the disease or not. Here are some examples of the rashes.

Right now there are no Monkeypox vaccines available in the Brazos Valley, but Parrish says anyone who has received the smallpox vaccine is already immune.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

