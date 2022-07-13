New season, new Head Coach, same mentality for the Cougars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last season College Station fell in a heart-breaking overtime loss to Katy Paetow in the state title game. This year they are ready to run it back.

It’s a new season with new coach and a lot of new starters but it will be the same winning mentality for the Cougars.

“Had a great team last year, of course, we made it to the state championship game and fell a little bit short,” said Pryor. “I think our mindset, our philosophy will remain constant from what we’ve done in the past. Then we will of course have to modify what we do with the players that we have, the personnel that we have and the talents that we got.”

Former Cougar Offensive Coordinator and now Head Coach, Stoney Pryor, knows it won’t be easy but says this team is prepared for the long haul.

“We have an incentive, a motivation everybody wants to go to the state game and win the state game. I think really the mindset is that these guys know what it takes to have a really long season and to be able to compete and endure a season that’s that long and work together to try to be successful,” said Pryor. “The key component I feel like is our brotherhood within our group of guys that just compete and hold each other accountable and hold each other to a high standard of excellence.”

As of now Pryor says this team’s strength is their experience this season despite losing several key seniors last season. But Pryor added there are core players returning on each side of the ball that know how to be successful.

“We have four or five guys on each side of the ball that are returning as starters. Then several more guys that got considerable playing time joining us,” said Pryor.

Although there will be plenty of returners, a key position that Pryor will need to fill is the quarterback. Last season the Cougars were led by, now University of Houston QB, Jett Huff. Pryor says the

“Quarterback competition is wide open. We got several guys that are competing for that,” exclaimed Pryor.

While the fans have are used to seeing Pryor on the sidelines, they haven’t seen him as a head coach. Pryor is just as excited to be leading this team on the field as he is off of the field.

“I think we really want to develop excellence on the field and off the field. We’ve got a definite standard of winning around here, I think that’s huge,” said Pryor. “It’s also about developing the person and the character to make them winners as they go forth from this school and into the rest of their lives.

The Cougars will kickoff their 2022 campaign on August 27 against Lovejoy.

