Suicide prevention groups worry about funding, resoucres as new mental health hotline launches Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three numbers could save millions of lives throughout the country. On Saturday a new way for people with emotional distress to get help will be launched.

The number 9-8-8 will route anyone who needs help to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This number will be a more accurate way for the right resource to be put in contact with the person who is calling.

“It’s really truly focused on what that individual on the other line is experiencing right then and there and what they need to talk about and how to help them,” says Tracey Calanog with the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention.

Although the number hasn’t been activated yet it is already coming with a number of challenges. According to the Texas Association of Counties, Texas has not allocated funds for the service yet.

The state has issued planning grants for additional workforce, infrastructure in existing call centers and general assistance to hopefully meet the demand 9-8-8 will bring. Calanog says this is always an ongoing issue with resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

“Just like with any other funding for those types of trauma situations or social injustices across the board, nonprofits what it might be, funding is always going to be an issue,” says Calanog.

Regardless of what the state does, BVCOSP will be ready to assist anyone who needs help on Saturday or any other day.

“We will be part of that response team that we’re going to drive home that this funding is incredibly important to not just texas but the country,” says Calanog.

Although 9-8-8 will be activated on Saturday, The current suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255 will remain a resource to call.

