Advertisement

Texans look at switching to solar energy

Solar power is getting more popular in Texas due to rising costs of energy.
Solar power is getting more popular in Texas due to rising costs of energy.(William Arvance)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As the temperatures in Texas continue to get hotter, the Texas power grid is getting weaker. Solar energy is a hot topic of discussion after ERCOT put out a conservation appeal on July 9.

Owner and President of All Solar Texas LLC, William Arvance, is proud to call Bryan-College Station his home. Arvance has deep roots in the city of College Station, graduating from Texas A&M University. He recently moved back to the area after he was living in Houston, where he worked with a utility company. That’s when he quickly realized after the 2021 freeze that he had to do something about the cost of energy.

“Let’s rally around as a community to be our own energy provider and energy supplier and just not rely on the grid so much,” said Arvance.

After the July 9 ERCOT conservation appeal, Arvance said there is no better time to learn about switching over to solar energy.

“What solar does, is it steps in and says we’re going to take the pressure off of the grid,” said Arvance. “The panels lay locally, right on your rooftop. When you are consuming it, it’s producing at the same time.”

A plus side to solar power is that you don’t have to worry about what condition the power grid is in.

“You’re completely removing that. So what you’re paying for is the solar panels on your roof,” Arvance said. “All to produce the electricity you need or more, for which the city of College Station will buy that back from you.”

Arvance said if you produce an extended amount of energy, the city of College Station would rather buy it from you than any other energy company. He said it’s much cheaper, and you’re benefiting from it just as much as they are.

Andrew Dessler, Atmospheric Sciences professor at Texas A&M University, said this renewable resource comes with lower energy bills, even in extreme heat.

“We would have reliable cheap power,” said Dessler. “Solar energy wouldn’t pollute the air. It wouldn’t expose us to national security problems like fossil fuels do.”

Dessler said more solar energy would alleviate the issues with the power grid immensely.

“Solar is kicking butt right now. It’s giving out power at the times people need it most,” Dessler said.

If you would like to start using solar power at your home, click here for All Solar Texas and here for Lone Star Roofing.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

Latest News

TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass
TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass patches
9-8-8 is a new mental health hotline that will launch across the country on Saturday
Suicide prevention groups worry about funding, resoucres as new mental health hotline launches Saturday
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Highlights: Bombers top Cane Cutters 3-2
Highlights: Bombers top Cane Cutters 3-2