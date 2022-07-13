Advertisement

Texas A&M commit nominated as USA Today’s HSSA Defensive Player of the Year

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football commit Walter Nolen is one of 24 standouts to be nominated for national Defensive Football Player of the year by USA Today.

Walter Nolen, the top defensive recruit in the class of 2022, committed to Texas A&M in November and will stick with the Aggies and signed his National Letter of Intent to Jimbo Fisher and his staff as part of the Early Signing Period.

Listed at 6′4″ and well over 300 pounds, the jewel of the TAMU class isn’t expecting to wait very long before seeing action in the SEC.

The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Team

