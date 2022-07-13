Texas A&M student gains confidence after life-altering accident

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Life changed for Michael Lee his freshman year of college. During a ski trip in California, the Texas A&M student had an accident that left him with a sustained spinal cord injury. It also left him with a new set of challenges.

“Prior to the injury, only school was the biggest challenge, trying to pass classes and what not,” Lee said. “Now, it’s trying to pass classes but also to keep up my well being because this is a lot of maintenance right now.”

Last year, Lee attended Camp for All. This is an inclusive camp for kids and adults with special needs and other disabilities that allows them to experience nature and other recreational activities without barriers. It also gives them the opportunity to build strength and independence skills.

Along with strength, Lee has gained a new perspective. This is his second year attending the camp and said he’s not the same person he was when he first arrived.

“I feel like this camp has brought me from a very low place to a place of very high confidence,” Lee said.

This is the impact camp director Allen McBride hopes every camper leaves with. The camp director said it’s important for the kids and adults to know nothing’s impossible for them no matter their disability.

“They realize that they’re not alone, and they can accept that,” McBride said. “It’s just a way for them to move about in life and realize I’m not alone and I can share this and there are places and people that do love me and care for me for who I am.”

This is one of the lessons Lee is taking with him as he embarks on his junior year of college. The student is a chemical engineering major with hopes to secure internships this coming school year.

“I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of new people now that I have a new, fresh start,” Lee said. “I’ll be able to touch the lives of more people.”

