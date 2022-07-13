TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass patches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past few weeks, wildfires have scorched grass across the Brazos Valley.

TxDOT does the landscaping for the cities of Bryan and College Station and is in the process of revitalizing the grass. Public Information Officer Bob Colwell says they will continue with their normal routines and hopes that rain will give the grass some moisture.

“We will continue our two full mowing cycles as planned and do our one in our high volume areas and we’ll just let mother nature take its course and we’re hoping for the best,” says Colwell.

Texas A&M University professor of perennial grass breeding Russell Jessup says that the grass will come back eventually but it’s going to take some time. “Modest management, limited walking or traffic on it and enough irrigation will let most turf grasses recover,” says Jessup.

TXDOT is also replacing any road signs that may have been damaged due to the wildfires.

