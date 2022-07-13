Advertisement

TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass patches

TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass
TxDOT hoping for rain to help with burnt grass(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past few weeks, wildfires have scorched grass across the Brazos Valley.

TxDOT does the landscaping for the cities of Bryan and College Station and is in the process of revitalizing the grass. Public Information Officer Bob Colwell says they will continue with their normal routines and hopes that rain will give the grass some moisture.

“We will continue our two full mowing cycles as planned and do our one in our high volume areas and we’ll just let mother nature take its course and we’re hoping for the best,” says Colwell.

Texas A&M University professor of perennial grass breeding Russell Jessup says that the grass will come back eventually but it’s going to take some time. “Modest management, limited walking or traffic on it and enough irrigation will let most turf grasses recover,” says Jessup.

TXDOT is also replacing any road signs that may have been damaged due to the wildfires.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gringo’s Tex-Mex
College Station Mexican restaurant announces grand opening
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
The city of Hearne has a planned power outage in order on Monday morning.
Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

Latest News

9-8-8 is a new mental health hotline that will launch across the country on Saturday
Suicide prevention groups worry about funding, resoucres as new mental health hotline launches Saturday
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Highlights: Bombers top Cane Cutters 3-2
Highlights: Bombers top Cane Cutters 3-2
Solar power is getting more popular in Texas due to rising costs of energy.
Texans look at switching to solar energy