Wellborn Special Utility District transitions customers to stage 2 of water conservation

(NBC15)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Customers under Wellborn Special Utility District are transitioning to stage two of water conservation, WSUD said in a release Wednesday morning, after stage one of conservations did not decrease water usage.

The utility district is now asking customers to modify their irrigation timers or contact their irrigation provider to comply with the new watering restrictions, which include designated watering days.

On a customer’s designated day, sprinkler system timers must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and stop no later than 6 a.m. the following morning, according to WSUD.

“These changes are mandatory and absolutely necessary to maintain safe storage levels for fire protection, drinking, and sanitation,” the Wellborn Special Utility District said in its release.

Mandatory Watering Restrictions

  • For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 and commercial meters
    • Designated watering days are Monday and Thursday
  • For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations
    • Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday
  • For addresses ending in 6,7,8,9
    • Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday

During this time, according to WSUD, water customers are required to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

