Advertisement

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madisonville teenager died Monday afternoon after authorities say she ran a stop sign in...
Teenager killed, one injured in Madison County crash
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man accused of using fireworks to start several grass fires
Andrew Dessler spoke to us on his thoughts of ERCOT's July 10 conservation statement.
Texas A&M professor speaks on ERCOT conservation plan
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

Latest News

An expert said the pair of sea lions were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights...
VIDEO: Sea lions scare away beachgoers in California
Views included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance...
NASA reveals stunning images of the cosmos captured by Webb telescope
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
The alligator escaped from its owner's backyard, where it had been enjoying the sun in a kiddie...
Kids find alligator roaming Wis. neighborhood