Advertisement

Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor

Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream(Blue Bell)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is helping you celebrate with its latest ice cream, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

Oatmeal Cream Pie features hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl, according to Blue Bell.

Blue Bell says the new flavor pays homage to the classic treat.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

You can find Oatmeal Cream Pie in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning equipment fire temporarily closes Bryan restaurant
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man accused of using fireworks to start several grass fires
Wellborn Special Utility District transitions customers to stage 2 of water conservation
File
ERCOT issues 2nd conservation appeal this week; Texans asked to reduce electricity use from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather Update 7/14
Thursday Morning Weather Update 7/14
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Applause - July 14, 2022
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring) - clipped version
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
CS City Council to discuss Amazon drones and hear from concerned residents