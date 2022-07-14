Advertisement

Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker

Amy Jozwiak mugshot
Amy Jozwiak mugshot(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) -A school employee in Washington County is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being indicted and arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Amy Krueger Jozwiak is an administrative assistant and public education Information management system coordinator (PEIMS) for the Burton Independent School District.

According to court documents, a Burton ISD staff member discovered over $4,000 of fraudulent charges in her bank account in February. The victim reported the bogus charges to her bank and was advised to file a police report. The Burton ISD staff member made the report to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office which then conducted an investigation into the matter.

An Indictment of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information < 5 pieces, a state felony, was returned against Jozwiak on June 21 in the 21st Judicial District Court in Brenham.

Jozwiak was arrested this past Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where she posted bond immediately and was released.

It is still unclear if Joswiak handled any money for the school district in her capacity as an administrative assistant. We reached out to Burton ISD and they declined an on-camera interview but released the statement below.

Employment records obtained by KBTX show Jozwiak earned $10,000 more per year than the colleague she’s caused of stealing from.

If found guilty she could face anywhere from five years probation or up to two years in state jail.

