College Station Fire Department hosts Junior Firefighter Camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fifteen kids are getting the chance to live out the dreams of many by learning to become a firefighter. The College Station Fire Department hosted their Junior Firefighter Camp where campers get hands-on experience taught by real firefighters.

The camp was a mix of boys and girls from ages seven to 11. CSPD Public Information Officer thinks this is a great sign for the future of the profession

“We love to see that we got a diverse group,” says Mars. We would love to see all kinds of people in the fire department working for the fire department and in the fire service because we want to reflect in the fire department the public that we serve.”

The camp is running from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Friday. Wednesday the campers learned about ladder safety and radio communications. So far lessons have included fire safety, CPR and other basic life-saving skills.

Zoe Ballarta is attending the Junior Firefighters camp with her brother. With the lessons that she has learned at the camp, she wants to pursue a future career in the field.

“I thought it would be fun to see firefighters and now that I’ve experienced what being a firefighter is like, I would love to be a firefighter when I grow up,” says Ballarta.

College Station Fire Department hopes to have more camps for more age groups next summer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.