From The Ground Up: High temperatures are a major concern for grain producers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Triple-digit temperatures across the Brazos Valley have left grain farmers in a bind. When grain is planted, it depends on rain in May and June for its peak season. This year, farmers didn’t have that.

“We’re seeing such a stressful situation this summer that’s evolved relatively early this spring,” says Texas A&M University Extension Economist for Grain Marketing, Mark Welch. “We’re kind of wet and cool, cool particularly coming out of winter, but when it turned it turned hard. It quit raining it got hot, so many of our grain crops we’re just at a point of sensitivity around temperature and moisture.”

Those problems are being passed-down to grocery stores. Suppliers are having to look to places like the midwest to bring crops to stock shelves.

“If you don’t have local production numbers coming in you have to bring that grain in from somewhere. And that runs the cost up regardless of what’s happening on the board just the cost of doing business for transportation, labor, all it takes to move grain from where it is to where it needs to be and where that demand might be especially locally. And again that might create some much higher local prices,” says Welch.

Farmers have been irrigating their crops to get water in the soil, but irrigation alone won’t solve the problem; they still need the rain to make up for the lack of moisture over the past few months.

