As inflation rises, non-profits see uptick in families seeking assistance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows the average cost of rent in Texas has increased more than 30% in the last year. Add rising inflation to the mix and it’s easy to see why more Brazos Valley families are reaching out to local non-profits to make ends meet.

The Catholic Charities of Central Texas assists families with rent, mortgage and utility payments among other things. John Paci, the Brazos Valley director, said the organization has seen a 20% increase in families requesting assistance.

“Higher prices don’t mean higher income for that household, so that household may have left us a year ago and realized they were doing well but now this economic downturn and the income tightening has been part of the problem,” Paci said.

Paci said the balance of affording rent or mortgage payments along with other essentials continues to be difficult for new and returning families they service.

“Children put a burden too as far as all the needs that are out there for the kids,” Paci said.

As those needs increase, the director said the organization has had to rely more on community partners to help stand in the gaps. This month, the organization is hosting a diaper drive to support families in its St. Gabriel’s Pregnancy and Parenting Program.

For Twin City Mission, the rise has been the number of families needing hot meals. The director of community relations and development, Ron Crozier, said this was an area the organization expected to see a rise.

“We see a lot of young families, we see a lot of individuals; men and women, and then we see the older families that may have junior high or high school-aged kids.”

The organization serves lunch and dinner for families and individuals not staying in its shelter. Crozier said the organization has seen a 30% rise in families receiving meals. He said Twin City mission expects that percentage to rise as weather conditions get hotter.

“We see a lot of families that are coming in now that both mom and dad work, so there is income for their family but it’s not enough,” Crozier said.

