Madisonville community remembers teen killed in car accident

“She left a positive mark on everyone and everything that she touched."
(Jill Kirby Yeager)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville family is mourning the loss of their 18-year-old daughter. Jenna Yeager died in a car accident Monday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market 2289 and was struck by a Toyota.

Yeager recently graduated from Madisonville High School and planned to attend Blinn College, according to Madisonville’s assistant superintendent Keith West. He said she had a bright future ahead and shined inside and outside of the classroom. Along with academics, West said she excelled in softball and tennis.

“Jenna was an outstanding young lady of character,” West said. “She was an integral part of Madisonville High School and our school district.”

Family friend Kealy York said she saw Yeager grow up and knew she was destined for big things. York said her loss is felt deeply by friends and the Madisonville community.

“It’s gonna leave a hole in everyone’s heart and probably a hole that nobody will be able to fill,” York said.

The teen’s death came as her mother battles cancer. York created a gofundme for the family to help relieve some of the family’s burden. The goal was to raise $10,000 and many in the Madisonville community helped to surpass that.

“They’ve had a rough time there lately, and I just hope that this just takes stress away,” York said.

York said the family is still in shock and is working to process Yeager’s loss. The teen will be laid to rest Friday in Madisonville.

Those who loved Yeager most said she’ll always be remembered for her kindness and tenacity.

“She left a positive mark on everyone and everything that she touched,” West said.

If you would like to support the family, you can find more information here.

