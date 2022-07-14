Makarova, Reed Earn NCAA Woman of the Year Nominations

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate student-athletes Tatiana Makarova and Jaevin Reed each garnered nominations for the 32nd edition of the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award, the organization announced Thursday.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX in 2022, the NCAA Woman of the Year award seeks to honor the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.

“Being nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year is a huge honor and privilege,” Makarova said. “I can’t put into words how much Texas A&M Athletics has helped me grow throughout my collegiate journey. A&M has supported me every step of the way and I’m extremely grateful that I was a part of this amazing school for five years. I’ve built many relationships that will last well beyond college life, and I have been able to earn two excellent degrees that have helped me become the best version of myself. I’m forever grateful and proud to represent the 12th Man.”

Directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the stories and accomplishments of over 220,000 women competing in college sports. The organization received 577 nominations for the award, including 248 student-athletes from Division I.

“This nomination is an incredible honor,” Reed said. “When the staff let me know that I had been nominated as a candidate for NCAA Woman of the Year, I felt incredibly humbled and blessed to even be considered, especially with this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX. My time as a student-athlete has completely transformed me as a person and I am forever grateful for the experiences on and off the track as well as the people I have met along the way.”

Next, conference offices will select their nominees for the award, unveiling those conference-round selections on NCAA.org in August. Then, the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee will identify the top-10 honorees from each of the three NCAA divisions, before naming the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.

TATIANA MAKAROVA

Makarova, a native of Moscow, Russia, was a five-year letter winner for the Aggie women’s tennis team. An active member of the Bryan-College Station community, she spent time encouraging young women and girls at local schools while explaining the benefits of exercise and team sports. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Makarova played an instrumental role in the “Virtual Aggies MOVE” initiative, hosting Zoom calls with local elementary schools to promote physical fitness in a virtual classroom environment.

In the classroom, Makarova earned her Bachelor of Science in Sport Management with minors in Business and Psychology in May of 2021 and recently earned her Master of Science in Marketing from Texas A&M’s prestigious Mays Business School. Makarova was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll all five years of her collegiate career and was named an ITA Scholar Athlete on two occasions.

Makarova helped guide the Maroon & White to two SEC Championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a national quarterfinal finish in 2022. Her on-court success translated to three All-America designations by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the most All-America honors bestowed on an Aggie women’s tennis athlete. In 2022, she garnered the ITA Texas Region Senior Player of the Year award in addition to recognition as the ITA Texas Region Most Improved Senior. Makarova was a two-time selection to both the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Tournament Team in 2021 and 2022, as well as Texas A&M’s only SEC Tournament MVP.

Makarova completed her career as the second-winningest individual in Texas A&M history, amassing 216 overall victories split between 111 in doubles and 105 in singles play. She also maintains a top-10 mark in the Aggie record book for single-season wins in both singles and doubles, career win percentage in singles and single-season win percentage in both singles and doubles.

JAEVIN REED

A native of Frisco, Texas, Reed lettered for the Aggie track & field team in five seasons (2017-22). Reed played an instrumental role in building a culture of philanthropy at Texas A&M as a Maroon Coat, the primary outreach program of the Texas A&M Foundation. She also took part in a wide variety of community outreach initiatives, including Aggies READ, Aggies MOVE, the 12th Can food drive, Team 12 and the Aggie Women in Business organization. In 2018, Reed was chosen as one of four student-athletes to facilitate important conversations on campus regarding race and the celebration of former black Aggie athletes as a part of the Texas A&M Athletics Black History Month panel.

Reed earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing with a concentration in professional selling and sales management in December of 2020. She is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Marketing at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School. Reed was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll on four occasions and earned a spot on the Texas A&M AD Honor Roll in eight of her collegiate semesters. In 2022, Reed garnered the Distinguished Letterman Award, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a Texas A&M student-athlete. The individual honored with the Distinguished Letterman Award is someone who displays extraordinary talents in the areas of athletics, scholarship, leadership and service.

On the track, Reed built an impressive record as a relay participant, highlighted by her performance as a contributor to the national championship 4x400m relay team that set a collegiate record time of 3:22.34 in 2021. Reed owns top-12 finishes in 14 different disciplines at Texas A&M, including the Aggie record as a part of the outdoor 4x400m relay and outdoor sprint medley relay teams.

One of the most highly-decorated student-athletes in Aggieland, Reed is a seven-time USTFCCCA First-Team All-American. Additionally, she garnered five All-SEC designations split between three first-team and two second-team selections. Reed collected a pair of gold medals at the NCAA Championships during her career, winning the national title in the outdoor 4x400m relay in both 2019 and 2021.

