Make sure scammers don’t turn Prime Day into crime day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While scoring a few more deals before Prime Day ends, be sure not to get taken advantage of by phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.

Jason Meza the Senior Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau of San Antonio joined First News at Four to share signs of scams that people should look out for.

Tips to avoid online shopping scams:

Beware of fake lookalike websites : Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

Make sure the website is secure . Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is not secure.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Be wary if they offer something for free. Scammers will prey on the fact the people want to get a good deal.

Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

After you buy, stay alert for scams. Scammers spoof various phone numbers and pretend to be Amazon support.

According to Meza, “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is and you go with your gut.”

He also advises people to carefully guard personal information like their birthdate and phone number.

