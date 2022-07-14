Making playoffs provides momentum for 2022 Rangers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off their first trip to the playoffs in program history. Now, the team is ready to run it back.

“We are really excited. We thought last year making it to the playoffs for the first time was kind of the goal, that had been the goal since we got here,” said Rudder Head Coach Eric Ezar.

The Rudder football team lost to Marshall 24-21 in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game last year. It was Rudder’s first playoff game in program history.

The two teams went to overtime tied at 21. Rudder got the ball first in overtime but missed a field goal. Buck Buchanan kicked a 33 yard field goal to give Marshall the victory.

“We were so close to winning that playoff game last year … it’s a game of inches, so that’s been something we have been working on this off-season,” said Ezar. With the first playoff game played behind them, the new goal is to make it again and then win a playoff game.

”Playoffs is the goal but now our goal is to win a playoff game so that’s just kind of taking it to the next level. That’s kind of been our goal as far as all off-season is win a playoff game and then maybe eventually hopefully play in Cowboys stadium one of these days,” exclaimed Ezar.

Despite making it to the bi-district round last season, the Rangers have been predicted to finish 5th in Class 5A Dll. While other coaches might feel snubbed by the prediction, Ezar doesn’t mind being the underdog.

“We’ve been working real hard in the off-season. They picked us fifth, that helps us get ready to go,” said Ezar. “Playoffs one year doesn’t make you a great program yet so we are trying to establish ourselves as a great program in the Brazos Valley and in the state. We like to be the underdogs.“

The Rangers will look different this year after graduating a talented and experience defense and Coach’s son, EJ at quarterback. Ezar believes their strong receiving core, including Kevin Holmes, Martin, Nate Figgers and Malik Dunn, and a few other skill positions will make up for those losses this season.

“Xavier Ramirez has been doing a great job in the Spring time. Jaquise Martin is an all-around athlete who can play every position possible,” said Ezar. “Those two guys are going to take up the quarterback position. Them two kind of make up EJ.”

This 2022 team will feature a fairly young line and defense compared to last years.

“Now this is a whole new team so they are going to have to build their confidence as the year goes,” said Ezar.

The Rangers open up their 2022 season at home against Willis on August 26th.

