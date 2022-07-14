Row House holding ‘Battle of the Badges’ competition to raise money for SARC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An epic battle between Brazos County law enforcement agencies is raising money for a good cause. Michelle Lovingshimer with Roe House College Station, the host of “Battle of the Badges,” joined First News at Four to explain.

The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department, and Texas A&M University Police Department will gather a team of six individuals to raise funds to support the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) and compete for three categories in a 5K rowing competition. Those categories include the fastest team time rowed, fastest individual time rowed, and highest amount of money raised. Awards will be given at the end of the event. Each law enforcement entity is asked to fundraise through donation “votes” for their team.

While the law enforcement officers had to do rowing as a part of their physical fitness tests, Lovingshimer admits that this will probably be a challenge. Luckily they’ll have support from the Row House team and the community.

“We want them to feel excited and comfortable, and most of all know that they can do it,” she said.

The event will be July 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM at Row House College Station and is open to the public. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. with prizes awarded at 12 p.m. Food, family-friendly activities, and more will be available. Limited space is available, however the event is open to the public. To reserve a ticket, community members can select a free ticket on the donation page. Donations are collected through https://givebutter.com/battleofthebadges and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite law enforcement team leading up to July 16.

Roe House also helps raise money for other nonprofits and organizations with “Roe for a Cause.”

“It’s very important for us as being part of the Bryan College Station community that we give back, so any organization, any charity is welcome to come and do a team event,” said Lovingshimer.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000, email reachingout@sarcbv.org, or visit SARC on Instagram and Facebook.

For more details on Row House College Station, follow Row House on Instagram and Facebook at @RowHouseCollegeStation or call the studio at 979-599-9319.

Watch the interview in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.